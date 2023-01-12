For this Maine chocolatier, costs are starting to cool down

The pace of inflation appears to have tempered in December, and small business owner Kristin Thalheimer Bingham has noticed that her expenses are holding steady.

“Costs have levelled out mostly,” said Bingham, who co-owns Dean’s Sweets, a chocolatier in Portland, Maine, with her husband, Dean.

Last fall, the Binghams decided to raise their prices. “Now thankfully, we haven’t had to change our prices again, unless something really unforeseen happens,” Bingham said. “Which I know it always can.”

