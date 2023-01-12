Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

For this Maine chocolatier, costs are starting to cool down

Jan 12, 2023
"Our biggest challenge going forward is to get our inventory back up and ready for Valentine's Day," said Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean's Sweets. Above, nonpareils from the shop. Melissa Mullen Photography

"Our biggest challenge going forward is to get our inventory back up and ready for Valentine's Day," said Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean's Sweets. Above, nonpareils from the shop. Melissa Mullen Photography
The pace of inflation appears to have tempered in December, and small business owner Kristin Thalheimer Bingham has noticed that her expenses are holding steady.

“Costs have levelled out mostly,” said Bingham, who co-owns Dean’s Sweets, a chocolatier in Portland, Maine, with her husband, Dean.

Last fall, the Binghams decided to raise their prices. “Now thankfully, we haven’t had to change our prices again, unless something really unforeseen happens,” Bingham said. “Which I know it always can.”

To hear the full story, click the audio player above.

