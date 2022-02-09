Last Valentine’s Day, this small business owner met the love of her life
Last Valentine's Day, this small business owner met the love of her life
On Feb. 13, 2021, Draper, Utah-based Rita Magalde received an order to her baklava business, Sheer Ambrosia, from a man hoping to pick it up the next day.
“I remember asking him, ‘Would you like me to wrap this as a Valentine’s gift for someone?'” Magalde said. “And he said, ‘No, it’s going to be for me and my family. How about 2 o’clock?'”
Joel Mitchell came to Magalde’s home, where she runs her business, right on time. After chatting for a while, he asked Magalde her policy on dating her customers.
“My temperature rose and my guard went up,” Magalde said. She told Mitchell that she hadn’t dated in a long time and didn’t know how to, but she did know how to be a good friend. A few days later, he called her.
“It was just fun talking to him,” Magalde said. “One thing led to another, and this Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, will be the one-year anniversary of when I found my life partner.”
The two now live together and Mitchell regularly helps run Sheer Ambrosia, updating Magalde’s website — and doing the dishes.
“This business has brought me love on so many levels, from so many people,” she said. “Now, it’s finally brought me what I’ve wanted for 17 years, and that is the romantic love that I need and deserve.”
