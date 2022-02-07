Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Corporate sponsors quiet as Beijing Olympics get underway

Samantha Fields Feb 7, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Fireworks form the Olympic rings over Beijing's National Stadium on Friday. Human rights advocates have pressured advertisers to cancel sponsorships because of accusations of abuses. Li Xin - Pool/Getty Images

Corporate sponsors quiet as Beijing Olympics get underway

Samantha Fields Feb 7, 2022
Heard on:
Fireworks form the Olympic rings over Beijing's National Stadium on Friday. Human rights advocates have pressured advertisers to cancel sponsorships because of accusations of abuses. Li Xin - Pool/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The Winter Olympics are officially underway in Beijing. 

U.S. athletes are competing, though no U.S. officials are going to the Games. President Joe Biden’s administration is conducting a diplomatic boycott over what it called genocide and crimes against humanity and other human rights abuses in China.

Human rights groups and members of Congress have also put pressure on companies that sponsor the Games to pull out or speak up. 

But the pressure on companies sponsoring this year’s Olympics seems to have had no effect.  

“There’s deafening silence,” said Dipanjan Chatterjee, an analyst at Forrester.

Many companies are saying, “Look, this is an arrangement that oftentimes we’ve entered into well ahead of the choice of a host nation. Our sponsorship is connected to the Olympics as an institution,” Chatterjee added.

But companies may also be afraid to risk angering China and potentially losing out on a huge market.

“American corporations know that the Olympics will pass and that we’ll move on to other issues, so they are mostly remaining mute,” said the Wilson Center’s Robert Daly.

That approach worked in 2008 — when China hosted the Summer Olympics — and he recalled there was similar pressure on sponsors.

“However, in the longer term, they will continue to have an issue,” Daly said.

Because, increasingly, consumers and investors are paying attention to companies’ values, he said — and factoring them in when deciding where to spend.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:23 AM PST
7:49
2:18 AM PST
7:54
3:08 AM PST
1:50
Feb 4, 2022
20:41
Feb 4, 2022
26:35
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
A small business weighing the costs and savings of remote work
Microbusinesses and the pandemic
A small business weighing the costs and savings of remote work
How a Kentucky teen is balancing work and her first year of college
My Economy
How a Kentucky teen is balancing work and her first year of college
Report shows that for shift workers, schedule uncertainty destroys peace of mind
Report shows that for shift workers, schedule uncertainty destroys peace of mind
In opioid settlement, Native American tribes prove themselves as a legal force
In opioid settlement, Native American tribes prove themselves as a legal force