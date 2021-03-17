Companies see an opportunity with more relief money headed to consumers
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Companies see an opportunity with more relief money headed to consumers
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Over the past few days, some people have started to receive their $1,400 relief payments, and Wednesday morning, banks and credit unions are receiving the government funds they need to distribute payments to even more people — tens of millions, according to the American Bankers Association.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that this latest round of direct payments adds up to more than $400 billion. And retailers are competing to receive some of this as people spend.
Consumers are likely to spend this latest round of relief payments quickly, said Matt Kleinschmit, CEO of the market research consultancy Reach3 Insights. On people’s shopping lists are “things like groceries, household essentials, clothing, footwear, outerwear, etc. So it really is a competition,” Kleinschmit said.
And it’s a competition that’s playing out online where consumers have been shopping throughout the pandemic, said Sucharita Kodali at Forrester Research.
“That’s where they expect to see any deals or offers that are there,” Kodali said.
And throughout the pandemic, many brands have been focusing on selling products directly to consumers, said marketing professor Barbara Kahn at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. That’s given those companies a lot of consumer shopping data.
“They know what their purchase histories are, they know what their preferences are, and it’s much easier to get tailored and personalized messaging,” Kahn said.
She said much of that messaging is likely to come from apparel, entertainment and other industries that have struggled throughout the pandemic.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
When are we going to see more COVID relief direct payments?
Those stimulus checks, as they’re commonly referred to, are for $1,400, but if you got one last time that doesn’t mean you’ll get one this time. Now there’s a hard cutoff for single people making more than $80,000, or married couples who make over $160,000. From the time the COVID relief bill passes and gets signed into law by President Joe Biden, you’ll probably start seeing the payments show up in bank accounts within a couple weeks. That’s for direct deposit. Paper checks take a little longer.
I’m hearing a lot about interest rates. Is it getting more expensive to borrow money?
Expectations of higher inflation as the economy rebounds have investors demanding higher yields to compensate. In turn, the recent surge in bond yields is pushing up the interest rates consumers pay on mortgages and other loans. Economist Scott Hoyt with Moody’s Analytics said rising rates could dampen demand for housing a little and refinancing a little more. Other kinds of consumer spending are less likely to be affected. Interest on auto loans and credit cards are pegged to shorter-term rates, which haven’t been rising as much.
How will the latest round of pandemic relief from the federal government help women?
More than 2 million women have left the workforce since 2020. Many of them did so initially to care for children. The American Rescue Plan, poised to be passed this week, is offering an expanded child tax credit that could give up to $300 a month per child under the age of 6. It also includes nearly $15 billion to help support child care facilities. Even so, experts say child care is still the primary stumbling block for many women who want and need to get back to work.
Marketplace is on a mission.
We believe Main Street matters as much as Wall Street, economic news is made relevant and real through human stories, and a touch of humor helps enliven topics you might typically find…well, dull.
Through the signature style that only Marketplace can deliver, we’re on a mission to raise the economic intelligence of the country—but we don’t do it alone. We count on listeners and readers like you to keep this public service free and accessible to all. Will you become a partner in our mission today?
Your donation is critical to the future of public service journalism. Support our work today – for as little as $5 – and help us keep making people smarter.
DOUBLE your gift:
support our kids’ podcast with a special match