Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Why Microsoft wants TikTok and how the U.S. government feels about that

Jasmine Garsd Aug 3, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace
Share Now on:
Share
Microsoft's potential acquisition of TikTok could put it in the leagues of Facebook and YouTube. Photo Illustration by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Why Microsoft wants TikTok and how the U.S. government feels about that

Jasmine Garsd Aug 3, 2020
Microsoft's potential acquisition of TikTok could put it in the leagues of Facebook and YouTube. Photo Illustration by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

It’s been a rough couple of days for Chinese social media company TikTok. 

Here’s a recap of the drama: Microsoft has been in talks to acquire TikTok in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. President Donald Trump announced Friday he would ban TikTok over security concerns. 

And, in a quick reversal Monday, Trump gave Microsoft the green light.  

As the kids say: “What’s the beef?” 

TikTok is the wildly popular social media platform where users upload snappy videos, like this one of singer Jennifer Lopez dancing.

@jlo

Wow! @derekhough can really dance! @nbcworldofdance #dance #fun #youcanreallydance

♬ original sound – jlo

It’s been viewed almost 2 million times. In the U.S. alone, TikTok says it has over 100 million users.

“During the pandemic, the numbers associated with people flocking to TikTok and utilizing the app have just grown exponentially,” said Ari Lightman, a professor of digital media at Carnegie Mellon University. “We haven’t seen this kind of growth since Facebook.”

In the tech world, Microsoft is seen as the serious company that does grown-up stuff, like office software, Skype and LinkedIn. Which is why when e-marketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson heard it wanted to purchase TikTok, “I was like, ‘What? Microsoft and TikTok?'”

“Facebook maybe would be a better fit, but because there are so many antitrust concerns, it’s not really possible for a company like Facebook to acquire it,” she continued.

But now, with the administration’s blessing, Microsoft can. TikTok could place Microsoft in the big social media leagues, with the likes of Facebook and YouTube. 

TikTok fans and K-pop stans deluge Trump campaign with bad data
Listen
TikTok helps songs go viral, but does it make them hits?
Listen

So what’s with Trump’s change of heart? Cornell University professor George Alan Hay said banning TikTok would’ve been a bad move.

“Some young people are actually voters, and they really enjoy TikTok,” he said. “The idea that they can’t see it because he’s banned it would not resonate well with them as voters.”

Microsoft has said it expects to continue discussions until Sept. 15 — plenty of time to upload your latest dance videos. 

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Quarterly earnings will show how Disney is weathering the pandemic economy
COVID-19
Quarterly earnings will show how Disney is weathering the pandemic economy
$600 weekly benefit did not reduce employment, study finds
Unemployment 2020
$600 weekly benefit did not reduce employment, study finds
Recessions are bad for labor movements ... except when they're not
Workplace Culture
Recessions are bad for labor movements ... except when they're not
Can I file a backdated unemployment claim?
COVID-19
Can I file a backdated unemployment claim?