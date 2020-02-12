Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

What makes a song successful now?

Feb 12, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Tennis baller

Feb 12, 2020
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

I quit!

Feb 11, 2020
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,319 Episodes
Marketplace 4,035 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,741 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 168 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 33 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio" Here

TikTok helps songs go viral, but does it make them hits?

Jasmine Garsd Feb 12, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

TikTok helps songs go viral, but does it make them hits?

Jasmine Garsd Feb 12, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

If you’re on TikTok — the social media platform for short videos — you may have noticed an odd song going viral lately. 

Matthew Wilder’s “Break My Stride,” a one-hit wonder from almost 40 years ago, has been listened to millions of times by the app’s users. Almost 800,000 TikTok users have posted goofy videos featuring the song.

Does that make it a hit?

TikTok alone won’t get Wilder back on the Billboard chart — Billboard doesn’t track the platform. NYU professor Larry Miller said Billboard does consider streaming elsewhere, but it takes a lot of listens to “equal” one album sale, and that’s still the measurement that matters to the charts.

Wilder’s recent exposure has boosted his listens on Spotify, but those charts can be gamed. Last month, Justin Bieber asked fans to stream his new record while they slept to drive up his ratings.  

Such a stunt might not make much money for artists directly, according to Michael Smith, a professor of information technology and marketing at Carnegie Mellon. 

“Artists get a fraction of a cent every time their song is streamed on Spotify,” Smith said. “What they’re hoping is that Spotify promotes the things that do matter to them.”

Things like touring. Virality is short lived; by the time a one-hit wonder could organize a concert on the back of a viral hit, audiences will have moved on to the next TikTok trend. Music analyst Cherie Hu said there’s a big gap between streaming and “recognizing the artist to the point where they want to, you know, go see the artist in person.”

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story