Apple announced Tuesday it plans to be carbon neutral by 2030. The tech giant joins a bunch of companies in a clean crusade. Microsoft plans to be carbon negative in 2030; Unilever carbon neutral by 2039 and Amazon carbon neutral a year later.

But Edwin Stafford, a marketing professor at Utah State University, wonders whether that will also go for the company’s suppliers.

“You’ve got long streams of mining metals and smelting and lithium-battery manufacturing, all of these things that are not part of those 100% carbon-neutral goals,” he said.

Apple’s emissions from making its products accounted for 76% of its carbon footprint in 2019. To reduce that, the company will have to compel all the firms in its supply chain to emit less carbon, too.

Joshua Rhodes, a founding partner of IdeaSmiths, an energy industry consultancy, said that’s easier than it might sound.

“The contracts you’re signing are worth billions and billions of dollars, and so you can tell your supply chains jump, and they’ll say, how high?” he said.

Apple says it has a commitment from more than 70 of its suppliers to use only renewable energy, which sounds promising but nobody knows if those companies will deliver.

Elika Kordrostami, assistant professor of marketing at Rowan University, said Apple has to be wary of giving consumers a false impression about what it’s actually achieving. She said most big companies already have statements of intent on their websites about all sorts of social responsibility.

“Statements about how they are trying to protect the environment, how they’re trying to make sure that, for example, the ingredients of their products and services are supplied ethically,” she said.

She’s not convinced consumers will make sure the companies are actually following through on their promises before they buy.

