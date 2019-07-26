Featured Now Workplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableBrexitHow We Survive

Marketplace

Why the strength of the dollar matters

Jul 26, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Some utility companies are racing to be carbon-neutral

Scott Tong Jul 26, 2019
A windfarm is seen in 2006 near Palm Springs, California.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images)

PSEG, a New Jersey utility company, has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050. Others have more ambitions plans: to get to that goal within a decade or two, rather than three decades like PSEG. Utility companies are increasingly having to adjust to the zero-emissions reality of their future. And it’s becoming something of a race.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

