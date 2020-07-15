This week’s parade of bank earnings continued Wednesday. We got second-quarter earnings reports from Goldman Sachs, PNC Financial Services Group and US Bancorp. PNC and US Bancorp do more consumer business than Goldman Sachs. And they both reported setting aside more money for loan losses. So why are banks so worried about whether consumers will pay them back?

At the end of the first quarter of this year, U.S. consumers were a record $14.3 trillion in debt.

“There’s a lot of debt out there,” said Rita McGrath, a professor at Columbia Business School. She points out that $14 trillion in consumer debt was there before the pandemic hit.

“This is a kind of a time bomb that’s been coming for a long time,” she said.

Now, massive layoffs have left some consumers wondering how they’re going to pay their bills. Ian O’Neill lost his job as a technician on the New York set of the CBS series “FBI” in mid-March. They were two days away from wrapping up episode 19.

“And they decided not only were we not going to finish episode 19, we weren’t going to finish the remaining four episodes of the season. And that was it,” he said.

O’Neill is the breadwinner for his wife and two kids. They have a balance of about $20,000 on their Discover card. Plus a car lease payment, student loan and a mortgage. O’Neill said so far he’s been able to freeze all those payments. They’re getting by on his unemployment check. That includes an extra $600 a week, which runs out at the end of the month.

“When those programs start to run out, that’s when I get really panicked about what am I supposed to do?” O’Neill said.

His first priorities, he said, will be the mortgage, utilities and food. The credit card debt? That comes last. Banks know that. G. Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman, said three of the biggest consumer banks set aside billions in the second quarter to cover loans they might have to write off.

“But $30 billion of loan loss reserves for a single quarter tells you that they’re anticipating a lot worse to come,” Clemons said.

He added that crunch time could come as soon as this September, especially if unemployed people don’t find new jobs or get any more help from the federal government.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. For many, unemployment payments have been a lifeline, but one that is about to end, if nothing changes. The debate over whether or not to extend these benefits continues among lawmakers. With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, are restaurants and bars shutting back down? The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants. But those industries are in trouble again. For example, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, increased restrictions on restaurant capacities and closed bars. It’s created a logistical nightmare. Which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans? The numbers are in — well, at least in part. The federal government has released the names of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program. Some of the companies people are surprised got loans include Kanye West’s fashion line, Yeezy, TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s. The companies you might not recognize, particularly some smaller businesses, were able to hire back staff or partially reopen thanks to the loans. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse