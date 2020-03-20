As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Is it time yet for the government to bail out some large companies hurt by COVID-19?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Is it time yet for the government to bail out some large companies hurt by COVID-19?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
In the next round of economic rescue measures for COVID-19, the White House has requested $50 billion to help U.S. airlines stay alive, and another $150 billion for other distressed industries.
The government could take an equity stake in companies that get bailout money. That’s what happened during the financial crisis a decade ago. President Donald Trump and White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow have both expressed support for the idea in recent days.
Such a plan would give big publicly-traded companies billions to keep the lights on, and keep workers on the payroll. In exchange, the government would get stock ownership.
The bank and automaker bailouts in the financial crisis worked the same way. As the economy recovers, the government sells off its stock.
“The financial rescue bailout doesn’t end up costing the U.S. taxpayer any money,” said Austan Goolsbee, who chaired President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers. He said taking equity could give the government leverage over how bailout money is used, like for example “imposing employment agreements that they can’t take the money, fire all the workers,” Goolsbee said. Or use it to pay big dividends to shareholders.
Michael Graetz, professor of tax law at Columbia Law School, said government equity investment is a bad idea.
“I don’t think most large businesses are cash-constrained,” he said, adding that government loans for companies most at risk would be the better way to go.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.