Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

The "weird science" of our financial system

Mar 13, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Pandemic panic

Mar 12, 2020
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,384 Episodes
Marketplace 4,056 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,763 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 171 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 125 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 38 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit" Here

COVID-19 wreaks economic havoc, spurs health care hiring

Mitchell Hartman Mar 13, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Glassdoor reports that there's been a rise in demand for health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images

COVID-19 wreaks economic havoc, spurs health care hiring

Mitchell Hartman Mar 13, 2020
Glassdoor reports that there's been a rise in demand for health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

With all the economic carnage that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing, one thing it’s not leading to is trouble in the job market.

So far, there’s no evidence in the data that companies are laying off workers or holding back on hiring while business activity and consumer demand slack off.

The job sites ZipRecruiter and Glassdoor both report a spike in job openings related to the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.

“There is a wide mix of skills needed [and] that is reflected in the income spectrum, as well,” said Daniel Zhao, a senior economist at Glassdoor, who added that the surge in demand includes some highly paid healthcare jobs.

“[From] epidemiologists or virologists to registered nurses, down to call center or front-desk workers who are helping handle the influx of community questions,” Zhao said, as well as foreign language speakers to get public health information out.

April Hansen at staffing agency Aya Healthcare said her firm’s recently had more calls to fill temporary job postings for physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

“Many health systems are setting up more mobile care units — tents in their parking lots to help triage the number of walk-in patients,” Hansen said.

Her firm is also providing emergency workers to clean and disinfect health care facilities.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.

 

Support news that keeps you grounded and informed.
INVEST IN MARKETPLACE