Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

The business of "deep cleaning"

Mar 6, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,369 Episodes
Marketplace 4,051 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,758 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 170 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 37 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit" Here

Why the seasonal adjustment in monthly jobs data?

Mitchell Hartman Mar 6, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
One BLS economist said unseasonably mild weather would lead to an uptick in construction. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Why the seasonal adjustment in monthly jobs data?

Mitchell Hartman Mar 6, 2020
One BLS economist said unseasonably mild weather would lead to an uptick in construction. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The Labor Department’s latest employment report — for February — will be released today. In January, the economy added 225,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate stood at 3.6%.

But those numbers are the result of a lot of complex math to adjust for seasonal fluctuations in hiring.  

Some seasonal ups and downs in the job numbers are predictable: New graduates looking for work every spring, retail layoffs after the holidays every winter. This January, for instance, employers eliminated 2.8 million jobs. 

Now, taken at face value, that could suggest the economy is in trouble. So, the Bureau of Labor Statistics adjusts the data, to smooth over seasonal changes — like all those jobs lost in January.

Former BLS Commissioner Erica Groshen said “seasonal adjustment” can reveal underlying economic trends, like “heading into or out of recession, or where we are in the business cycle.”

Seasonal adjustment doesn’t strip out unexpected weather effects, according to BLS economist Angie Clinton.

“If you have unseasonably mild weather, we would expect to see stronger employment in construction,” Clinton said. And that kind of economic boost would be included in the “seasonally adjusted” job numbers.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
DONATE NOW
Your new favorite tee!
Give $30 TODAY and get our Marketplace T-shirt as a thank you.

It’s a seriously super deal!


Support independent news you trust AND get the new Marketplace T-shirt!

Your choice of fitted v-neck or relaxed crew when you donate $30 or more.

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE