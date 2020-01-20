Unemployment has fallen to near-record lows and average hourly wages are up since President Donald Trump’s inauguration. But the federal deficit has grown to more than a $1 trillion, and gross domestic product is pretty much right where it was when he took office. Experts say that despite a trade war, tax cuts and more government spending, the Trump economy isn’t all that different from the Obama economy.

