Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Dec 4, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,169 Episodes
Marketplace 3,985 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,691 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 158 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 119 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 26 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
Have something you want Kai to explain? Let us know!
Kai Explains

Should we be paying closer attention to weekly unemployment claims?

Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Dec 4, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Some states require unemployment insurance claims be filed in person.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Every Thursday morning, the Department of Labor releases the number of people who applied for unemployment insurance the week before. That number serves as a proxy for the number of people losing their jobs, according to Martha Gimbel, manager of economic research at Schmidt Futures.

What to keep in mind

In most states, unemployed people can collect unemployment insurance for 26 weeks.

“That’s if you’re lucky,” said Gimbel. In some states, like Florida and North Carolina, workers can only collect unemployment insurance for 12 weeks.

Some people who don’t qualify for unemployment insurance any longer, or who may not realize they qualify at all, don’t apply in the first place. That means not everyone who is unemployed and looking for work is counted in the weekly claims number.

In addition to the variation caused by eligibility, another factor complicates the accuracy of this number as a proxy for overall unemployment. It’s weekly data, which is prone to fluctuation because of things like holidays or bad weather.

What the number offers

“It’s really a measure, I think, of worker confidence in the economy,” said associate professor of economics and international affairs at George Washington University, Tara Sinclair. That’s because not everyone who is unemployed chooses to file for unemployment insurance.

“It’s people who think that it’s going to take them long enough to look for another job that invest the time and filing the paperwork for unemployment benefits,” she said.

What would you like us to explain next?

Also Included in

Kai Explains
Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

‘Tis the season to give back!

 

Donate today to TRIPLE your impact, thanks to the Kendeda Fund.
GIVE NOW