Where does Twitter’s decision to ban political advertising leave its peers?

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey announced yesterday his platform will soon ban political advertising. The ban, starting next month, will include ads for candidates and political issues.

The move is designed to fight misinformation and propaganda at a time when social media companies face pressure to combat the spread of false information.

Facebook has responded to that pressure differently, with its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg defending his decision to keep political ads on the platform — including those that contain false information.

