Where does Twitter’s decision to ban political advertising leave its peers?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey announced yesterday his platform will soon ban political advertising. The ban, starting next month, will include ads for candidates and political issues.
The move is designed to fight misinformation and propaganda at a time when social media companies face pressure to combat the spread of false information.
Facebook has responded to that pressure differently, with its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg defending his decision to keep political ads on the platform — including those that contain false information.
Erika Franklin Fowler, co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project, spoke with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio about the decision. Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.