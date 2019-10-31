Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThe SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 21: Money horror stories

Oct 31, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,097 Episodes
Marketplace 3,960 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,667 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 153 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 115 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 22 Episodes

Where does Twitter’s decision to ban political advertising leave its peers?

David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon Oct 31, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey announced yesterday his platform will soon ban political advertising. The ban, starting next month, will include ads for candidates and political issues.

The move is designed to fight misinformation and propaganda at a time when social media companies face pressure to combat the spread of false information.

Facebook has responded to that pressure differently, with its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg defending his decision to keep political ads on the platform — including those that contain false information.

Erika Franklin Fowler, co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project, spoke with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio about the decision. Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.