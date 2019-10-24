Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveKai ExplainsThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

Hawaii is no paradise for teachers

Oct 24, 2019
Share on

Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace

For cheese importers, EU tariffs are a “wedge” issue

Adrian Ma Oct 24, 2019
Various European cheeses on display at Formaggio Kitchen in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Adrian Ma/WBUR

Attention, cheese lovers. Get ready for pricier imported Parmesan and Gouda. The Trump administration’s tariffs on $7.5 billion worth goods from the European Union went into effect this past Friday. The billion-dollar market for imported EU cheese is among the targets identified for the 25% tariff.

The tariffs were sanctioned by the World Trade Organization after it determined the EU was unfairly subsidizing the European aerospace company Airbus to the detriment of U.S. rival Boeing. Gourmet cheese sellers say it could hurt them during the holiday season.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

