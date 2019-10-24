For cheese importers, EU tariffs are a “wedge” issue

Attention, cheese lovers. Get ready for pricier imported Parmesan and Gouda. The Trump administration’s tariffs on $7.5 billion worth goods from the European Union went into effect this past Friday. The billion-dollar market for imported EU cheese is among the targets identified for the 25% tariff.

The tariffs were sanctioned by the World Trade Organization after it determined the EU was unfairly subsidizing the European aerospace company Airbus to the detriment of U.S. rival Boeing. Gourmet cheese sellers say it could hurt them during the holiday season.