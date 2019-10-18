Featured Now One School, One YearCheck Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace

Gas prices, explained

Oct 18, 2019
Latest Episodes

Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

The U.S. hits Europe with a new round of tariffs

Justin Ho Oct 18, 2019
Imported wine is about to become more expensive.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Trump administration is slapping 25% tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European products today. The administration’s beef involves European subsidies to the plane manufacturer Airbus. And many of the targeted items lean gastronomical: imports of olives, cheese, wine and Scotch whiskey are on the tariff list.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Check Your Balance ™️
