Toys R Us and Target make a holiday deal

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with more than $5 billion of debt on its books, Toys R Us shut down entirely in 2018, closing all of its U.S. stores. But now, if you head to Toys R Us’ website — yes, it does still exist — and you try to buy something, it will redirect you to Target.com. The discount retailer and the creditors that own the Toys R Us brand have struck a deal this holiday season.
