Marketplace

What's your data worth?

Oct 8, 2019
Latest Episodes

Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Toys R Us and Target make a holiday deal

Marielle Segarra Oct 8, 2019
Black Friday 2015, better days for Toys R Us.
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with more than $5 billion of debt on its books, Toys R Us shut down entirely in 2018, closing all of its U.S. stores. But now, if you head to Toys R Us' website — yes, it does still exist — and you try to buy something, it will redirect you to Target.com. The discount retailer and the creditors that own the Toys R Us brand have struck a deal this holiday season.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Check Your Balance ™️
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

