Marketplace Morning Report

Automation's gender divide

Jun 5, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Shareholder meetings as a venue for political candidates

Erika Beras Jun 5, 2019
A Walmart store is seen on May 16, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is scheduled to attend the annual Walmart shareholders’ meeting in Arkansas today to speak about allowing hourly workers to be included on the candidate list for the company’s nominees to the board of directors. So are shareholder meetings likely to become a popular campaign venue for political candidates?

