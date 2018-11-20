- CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/20/tech/latest-product-sweep-instagram-one-youve-seen/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Instagram is filled with product promotions. The site’s most popular influencers pose with everything from cosmetics to snacks, anything with the potential to bring in a lot of money. But the latest product pushed by influencers is not so obvious. Although seen by millions of users and providing a generous income for many of the app's top users, most probably don’t realize it's a product: custom photo filters, made with the computer program Adobe Lightroom. Taylor Lorenz, who covers technology for The Atlantic, spoke to Molly Wood about it.

"[Adobe] didn't even realize how captivated the Instagram influencer world had become with the product," Lorenz said.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO