Instagram is filled with product promotions. The site’s most popular influencers pose with everything from cosmetics to snacks, anything with the potential to bring in a lot of money. But the latest product pushed by influencers is not so obvious. Although seen by millions of users and providing a generous income for many of the app's top users, most probably don’t realize it's a product: custom photo filters, made with the computer program Adobe Lightroom. Taylor Lorenz, who covers technology for The Atlantic, spoke to Molly Wood about it.
"[Adobe] didn't even realize how captivated the Instagram influencer world had become with the product," Lorenz said.
Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO