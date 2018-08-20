Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/20/economy/housing-voucher-landlord-hud/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

More than 2 million Americans receive rental housing assistance from the federal government through the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8. But new research sponsored by the Department of Housing and Urban Development finds low-income families don’t have much “choice” in where they are able to use their vouchers. In many places, landlords are reluctant to rent to people in the program. In Fort Worth, Texas, 78 percent of landlords surveyed denied vouchers. In Los Angeles, it was 76 percent. Now HUD is setting up a task force to get more landlords on board.

Click on the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO