More Americans are quitting their jobs nowadays, according to the latest numbers out from the Labor Department. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) shows that in May, the “quits rate” hit its highest level in 17 years. That means that in some sectors, workers feel good enough about the economy to leave a job and take a chance on a new gig. And some workers are finding they may be rewarded for changing jobs, in this low unemployment, low wage-growth environment, with better pay or other perks.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

