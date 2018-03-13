Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/13/economy/state-department-role-not-limited-diplomacy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

International reaction to President Trump's firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been muted. One of the few public statements today came from Germany's deputy foreign minister, who said it would not improve ties with his country. The State Department will face some tough challenges globally in the months ahead — everything from North Korea's nuclear program to the nuclear deal with Iran. But the new secretary of state will have to deal with more than just diplomacy. The State Department also plays an important economic role.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.