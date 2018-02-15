Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/15/world/eurozone-growth-recovers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Remember the eurozone debt crisis? At its height — only a few years ago — the bloc of 19 nations using the euro as its single currency — looked as if it might implode. Debt-ridden economies like Greece, Portugal, Ireland and even Spain came close to collapse. Today, everything looks much healthier. The latest figures from the European Commission in Brussels show that the EU (and the eurozone) grew at 2.5 percent last year. That's the fastest rate of growth in a decade. What’s going on?

