Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/08/economy/two-year-shutdown-government-shutdowns/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Congress had to pass a budget bill to avoid a shutdown this week. It also had to lift the debt limit or risk the government running out of money in March. So lawmakers packaged the bills. But they aren’t just doubling up on legislation, they’re doubling down on the national debt.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.