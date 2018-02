Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/07/economy/investors-ponder-safe-havens-amid-market-volatility/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The last few days have seen big swings in the global stock markets. During such volatile times, investors often shift their assets to what are called safe-haven currencies, traditionally the Japanese yen or Swiss franc. Why does that happen, and is now a good moment for safe havens?

