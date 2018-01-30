Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/30/economy/how-much-will-immigration-reduction-impact-us-labor-market/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Another topic expected to come up in tonight’s State of the Union speech is immigration. The Trump administration has put out a framework for resolving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program question. Undocumented immigrants who arrived as children would get a path to citizenship over 10 to 12 years. In exchange for $25 billion for the border wall … and a significant reduction in legal immigration. By one estimate the plan would cut the number of green cards by 22 million over the next five decades. What that could mean for the economy?

