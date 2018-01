Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/15/economy/costs-and-benefits-winning-college-football-team/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Having a winning college football team led by a top caliber coach is worth the investment for some cities. Just ask Manhattan, Kansas, which invested over $200 million to improve its sport facilities and paid the coach for Kansas State's football team $3 million last year. The number of hotel rooms in the city doubled in the last 20 years as more fans travel there to watch the games.