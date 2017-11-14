A bipartisan group of senators has agreed to take a big step in loosening up some of the bank regulations that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis under the Dodd-Frank law. They're backing a deal that would exempt small and regional banks from regulations and testing meant to ensure that financial institutions can survive certain economic shocks. Is this a good idea? And who are the winners and losers?
