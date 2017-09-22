Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/22/economy/reconciliation-budget-rule-may-not-help-gop-repeal-obamacare-time/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In Washington, it's another day of drama as Republicans race against the clock to repeal Obamacare. Senator John McCain said today he could not, in good conscience, vote for the latest version of the Obamacare repeal. That means if one more Senate Republican becomes a hard no, the bill is basically dead. In a statement, McCain said might have considered supporting the legislation brought up by his friends in the Senate if the bill had gone through normal Senate procedures. Instead, McCain said, “the specter of September 30th budget reconciliation deadline has hung over this entire process.” So what is this reconciliation process we speak of?

