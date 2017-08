Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/08/economy/startup-companies-are-economy-s-big-job-generators-and-they-need-more-access/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has a study out today highlighting problems startups have getting financing. And the reason this matters? The report says startups account for “nearly all net new job creation” in the U.S. economy. For these companies to continue growing, they need to be able to access financing — and some are having trouble finding it.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.