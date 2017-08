Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/07/business/softbank-s-profit-jumps-it-eyes-more-investments-us-tech/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

One of the big names in corporate earnings news today was SoftBank, which reported that its quarterly profit rose 50 percent from a year ago. If you’ve never heard of the Japanese conglomerate, you probably have heard of Sprint. SoftBank bought a majority stake in the U.S. wireless carrier four years ago for 22 billion dollars. And that’s not where SoftBank’s U.S. ambitions stop.

