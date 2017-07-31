Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/31/sustainability/why-oil-industry-may-be-most-corrupt-world/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Two cases of illegal payments and bribery came to light recently. One is against the oil services company Halliburton in Angola. The other involves a mining subsidiary of Glencore doing business in the Democratic Republic of Congo. With government heavily involved and centralizing many so-called extractive industries, drilling and mining are more prone to corruption than, say, farming. And the U.S., for one, is not increasing transparency requirements for oil and gas company operations doing business abroad under President Trump.

