This week, President Trump will likely sign an executive order related to national monuments. And, no, I’m not just talking about statues. These are federal designations meant to protect things like public land and water. Trump’s order is expected to review some of them, which could upset a lot of environmentalists. It could upend protections his predecessors have put in place across the country.

