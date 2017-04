Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/25/economy/trump-s-tax-plan-raises-economists-eyebrows/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump is expected to unveil his tax plan tomorrow. It would reportedly lower the corporate tax rate to 15 percent. Budget analysts predict that would cost the federal government more than $2 trillion in revenue over a decade. But the administration says the tax cuts will boost the economy so much that they’ll pay for themselves because of increased economic activity. Is that realistic?

