Boeing had struck a deal to sell dozens of planes to an Iranian airline, a move that got initial approval from the Obama administration. But now it needs final approval from the Trump administration. We'll look at the complicated dilemma the president's team faces. Afterwards, we'll chat with JPMorgan's chief global strategist, David Kelley, about the gap between people's attitudes and what people are actually spending. And finally, as part of our "Robot-Proof Jobs" series, we'll hear from a former real estate appraiser about how technology has affected her profession and where she is now.