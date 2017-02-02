DownloadDownload

02/02/2017: What makes a #sponsored Instagram post?

Productivity has been lackluster for a while, and it slowed down in the fourth quarter. We'll look at what that means ahead of the first new jobs report of the Trump administration tomorrow. Plus, we'll examine an unintended consequence of President Donald Trump's travel ban: potentially worsening a shortage of rural doctors. Plus, we'll learn how to parse ads and non-ads on Instagram and Norman Lear takes a phone call in the middle of our conversation about "One Day at a Time."

