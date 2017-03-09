03/09/17: Major health care groups oppose new GOP plan

Several power players in the health care industry disagree with the House GOP plan to replace Obamacare. We'll look at some of the issues they have with the proposal. Afterwards, the Economist's Paris bureau chief, Sophie Pedder, will join us to discuss where France's leading presidential candidates stand on various economic issues. And finally, we'll explore the return of house flipping and what the practice says about America's housing market.