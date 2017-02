Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/10/world/japan-prime-minister-expected-challenge-trump-tariffs/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Japan is America’s fourth-largest trade partner, so Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump will have a lot to talk about this weekend. Abe’s list of concerns will include tariffs on autos made in Japan. Right now, the Japanese say they’re way too high.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.