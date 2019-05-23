President Trump’s Japan visit expected to include some uncomfortable car talk

Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over Memorial Day weekend, just days after his administration said auto imports are a threat to national security.

Japan has a nearly $68 billion trade surplus with the U.S., much of it due to auto exports. President Trump would like Japan to make more cars here. Japanese car makers say they’ve already invested about $51 billion in the U.S. Experts say it could be hard for them to do more.