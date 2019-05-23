Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

A naming rice agreement

Marketplace Morning Report

Marketplace Morning Report

A naming rice agreement

May 23, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Trade showdown

President Trump’s Japan visit expected to include some uncomfortable car talk

Nancy Marshall-Genzer May 23, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 26, 2019.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over Memorial Day weekend, just days after his administration said auto imports are a threat to national security.

Japan has a nearly $68 billion trade surplus with the U.S., much of it due to auto exports. President Trump would like Japan to make more cars here. Japanese car makers say they’ve already invested about $51 billion in the U.S. Experts say it could be hard for them to do more.

