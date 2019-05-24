Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

This weekend could change everything for the EU

Marketplace

Marketplace

This weekend could change everything for the EU

May 24, 2019
More Info
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

U.S. and Japan at odds over auto imports

Tracey Samuelson May 24, 2019
This December 8, 2017 picture shows workers assembling fourth generation Toyota Prius cars on the production line at the company's Tsutsumi assembly plant in Toyota City, Aichi prefecture.
TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump arrives in Japan Saturday. One of the items on his agenda — as is so often the case these days — is trade. The U.S. and Japan are currently negotiating a trade agreement, discussing issues such as improving access to Japan’s agriculture markets for U.S. farmers. Japan’s auto exports to the U.S. are also a source of contention, after President Trump said last week imports from Japan and other countries are a threat to U.S. national security. He set a 180-day deadline, after which he may impose tariffs on foreign cars. To avoid such tariffs, the U.S. may look for Japan to invest more in U.S. auto production or ask it to agree to limitations on how many vehicles can come into the U.S. without an additional tariff.

