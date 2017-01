Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/20/health-care/obamacare-appeal-could-hike-property-taxes/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

When uninsured people get sick and can’t pay out of pocket, they often go to public hospitals. And the bills they can’t pay get passed down to residents in the form of property taxes. The Affordable Care Act helped some counties lower those taxes by giving states billions of dollars to expand Medicaid. With a repeal pending, what might happen now?

