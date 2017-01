Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/16/economy/will-trump-finally-dump-estate-tax/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Estate-tax repeal has been a priority of the Republican Party for years. That’s a tax on estates worth $5.45 million or more. President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has said his administration would aim to roll back the tax as part of a larger package of tax cuts. How likely is that repeal and what would it mean for the deficit?