Members of SEIU call for an increased minimum wage. - David McNew/Getty Images

Labor unions are preparing for big changes ahead of a Trump presidency. The Service Employees International Union — the second-largest union in the country — is planning significant budget cuts starting next year.

They expect so-called "right-to-work" laws and a changing legal landscape for union-related cases to drastically lower their revenues. SEIU has more than two million members; about half of them work in the public sector.

