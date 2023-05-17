Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Your next home might just be a new home
May 17, 2023

Your next home might just be a new home

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
New homes have been gobbling up an increasing share of the overall market. Plus, a report on the diminishing opportunities in China's labor market.

Segments From this episode

New home construction ticked up in April, signaling a rise in demand

by Justin Ho
May 17, 2023
Most new homes are going up in the South and states like Utah and Nevada, where homes are generally more affordable than on the coasts.
New home construction has picked up in the Mountain West, where housing is generally more affordable than on the coasts.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
More retailers turn to discounts to lure shoppers

by Elizabeth Trovall
May 17, 2023
Target, for example, warned investors of price promotions in the pipeline.
Retailers have increasingly been using discounts and promotions to encourage shoppers to keep spending.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
New UK fiscal metric paints a rosier picture of the national debt

by Stephen Beard
May 17, 2023
The U.K. has adopted an additional fiscal statistic that suggests public finances are not in such a bad shape after all.
The U.K.'s new “public sector net worth” measure offsets debt by including government-owned infrastructure, such as railways.
Carlos Jasso/AFP via Getty Images
Fading job prospects discourage younger Chinese workers

by Jennifer Pak
May 17, 2023
China's job market remains competitive as the economy recovers from zero-COVID. But some young people have lost their eagerness to compete.
Students at a job fair in Beijing last year. Unemployment among graduates has remained stubbornly high even though China has dismantled its zero-COVID policy.
Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images
Are there signs of a slowdown for U.S. natural gas?

by Lily Jamali
May 17, 2023
The number of U.S. rigs has dropped along with natural gas prices. Here's what that means for the "shale revolution."
A year ago, oil producers could get $8 per unit sold, but prices have dropped to around $2.33 for natural gas to be delivered next month. And the projected price isn’t set to crack $4 until December of 2024.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Why this proud “boomer” started a home-sharing website

by Maria Hollenhorst
May 17, 2023
Jayne Ehrlich wants to make it easier for boomers to live "alone together.”
Around 10% of Americans over 50 live alone without significant others or children to care for them, according to the AARP.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Don't You Mind Thrupence
Close the Deal! Louie Zong
A Thousand Shapes of Change Tommy Guerrero
Mobius Streak Hiatus Kaiyote
You Only Live Once YURI!!! on ICE, w, hatano

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

