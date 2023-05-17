Your next home might just be a new home
New homes have been gobbling up an increasing share of the overall market. Plus, a report on the diminishing opportunities in China's labor market.
Segments From this episode
New home construction ticked up in April, signaling a rise in demand
Most new homes are going up in the South and states like Utah and Nevada, where homes are generally more affordable than on the coasts.
More retailers turn to discounts to lure shoppers
Target, for example, warned investors of price promotions in the pipeline.
New UK fiscal metric paints a rosier picture of the national debt
The U.K. has adopted an additional fiscal statistic that suggests public finances are not in such a bad shape after all.
Fading job prospects discourage younger Chinese workers
China's job market remains competitive as the economy recovers from zero-COVID. But some young people have lost their eagerness to compete.
Are there signs of a slowdown for U.S. natural gas?
The number of U.S. rigs has dropped along with natural gas prices. Here's what that means for the "shale revolution."
Why this proud “boomer” started a home-sharing website
Jayne Ehrlich wants to make it easier for boomers to live "alone together.”
Music from the episode
Don't You Mind Thrupence
Close the Deal! Louie Zong
A Thousand Shapes of Change Tommy Guerrero
Mobius Streak Hiatus Kaiyote
You Only Live Once YURI!!! on ICE, w, hatano
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer