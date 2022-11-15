Would you wish your job on your worst enemy?
More than 4 in 10 workers wouldn’t. Today, why workers are kinda hating their jobs. Plus, an e-commerce retailer takes on brick-and-mortar sales.
The prices of industrial metals are surging. That's probably good news for the world economy.
The increases are seen as an indicator of strength, though they might fuel more inflation.
Adapting an e-commerce product for retail shelves
“It essentially changes the DNA of your business,” said Lindsay McCormick, CEO of personal care products company Bite.
American workers are bummed out
A new survey by UKG's Workforce Institute finds half of American workers wouldn't recommend their job or their employer to their own kid. The same percentage would like to stop working if they could.
Declining property tax collection may hit city budgets
Seattle recently had to redraw its budget after forecasting a $27 million drop in revenue from one real estate tax.
Low Mississippi River water levels drive up shipping costs
The river is a critical pathway for all kinds of agricultural products, including grains and soy beans.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer