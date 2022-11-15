How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Have you been laid off? We want to hear about your experiences. Share your story
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Would you wish your job on your worst enemy?
Nov 15, 2022

Would you wish your job on your worst enemy?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
dusanpetkovic/Getty Images
More than 4 in 10 workers wouldn’t. Today, why workers are kinda hating their jobs. Plus, an e-commerce retailer takes on brick-and-mortar sales.

Segments From this episode

The prices of industrial metals are surging. That's probably good news for the world economy.

by Andy Uhler
Nov 15, 2022
The increases are seen as an indicator of strength, though they might fuel more inflation.
Copper’s recent price surge hints at a strengthening global economy, boosted by an expected recovery of Chinese manufacturing. Above, a copper mining operation.
Ari Widodo/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Adapting an e-commerce product for retail shelves

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 15, 2022
“It essentially changes the DNA of your business,” said Lindsay McCormick, CEO of personal care products company Bite.
Lindsay McCormick, CEO of personal care products company Bite, holds a package of deodorant.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

American workers are bummed out

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 15, 2022
A new survey by UKG's Workforce Institute finds half of American workers wouldn't recommend their job or their employer to their own kid. The same percentage would like to stop working if they could.
Some 45% of American workers "don’t want to work anymore, period," said Chris Mullen of the UKG Workforce Institute.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Declining property tax collection may hit city budgets

by Matt Levin
Nov 15, 2022
Seattle recently had to redraw its budget after forecasting a $27 million drop in revenue from one real estate tax.
The San Francisco skyline. The city's chief economist Ted Egan said he's increasingly worried about a drop in property tax revenue.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Low Mississippi River water levels drive up shipping costs

by Lily Jamali
Nov 15, 2022
The river is a critical pathway for all kinds of agricultural products, including grains and soy beans.
Barges, stranded by low water, sit at the Port of Rosedale along the Mississippi River.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:54 PM PST
27:03
7:54 AM PST
7:52
1:43 PM PST
1:50
2:36 AM PST
11:04
Nov 14, 2022
15:47
Nov 10, 2022
37:00
Nov 9, 2022
30:52
A Twitter meltdown sheds light on the murky economics of insulin
By The Numbers
A Twitter meltdown sheds light on the murky economics of insulin
A shortage of electrical transformers holds back utilities, businesses
A shortage of electrical transformers holds back utilities, businesses
Cheaper cuts of beef: It's what's for dinner, Tyson Foods reports
Cheaper cuts of beef: It's what's for dinner, Tyson Foods reports
Meet the workers who unionized the first Chipotle in the nation
Meet the workers who unionized the first Chipotle in the nation