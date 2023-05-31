Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Would the debt deal’s cuts draw blood?
May 31, 2023

Would the debt deal's cuts draw blood?

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
We explore the economic ripple effects of the government spending pact. Plus, the FCC looks to regulate rates for intrastate prison calls.

Segments From this episode

Raising the Debt Ceiling

The debt limit deal would reduce government spending by about $1.5 trillion

by Justin Ho
May 31, 2023
Reduced government spending can have an impact on the broader economy. But economists say the effects will likely be limited.
"It does slow the economy, but not in a particularly meaningful way," said economics professor Justin Wolfers of the debit limit deal reached by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Wage increases haven't really boosted inflation, new Fed research says

by Lily Jamali
May 31, 2023
Businesses have been finding ways to absorb wage increases without charging customers more.
Rising wages are only responsible for about a tenth of a percentage point of the increase in PCE, research from the San Francisco Fed says.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
At bitcoin's annual convention, few feel the chill of crypto winter

by Matt Levin
May 31, 2023
Attendance was down from last year at Bitcoin 2023 in Miami, but faith in the cryptocurrency held on strong.
The Bitcoin Bazaar at Bitcoin 2023 in Miami Beach, where true believers in the cryptocurrency and critics of "centralized anything" gathered.
Matt Levin/Marketplace
A new law aims to make prison calls affordable. The FCC must decide what that means.

by Kimberly Adams
May 31, 2023
The agency has more authority to regulate the cost of those calls, which could mean significant savings for families of the incarcerated.
While Congress gave the FCC authority to cap the cost of prison calls in 2014, that didn't apply to roughly 80% of calls made within states. Above, a bank of telephones at a detention facility in Virginia.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
When a wedding, student loan payments and economic anxiety mean it's time for a second job

by Andie Corban
May 31, 2023
"I wanted to have something that I could easily add on to my current workload," says chemist April Oliver of Bozeman, Montana.
In addition to her full-time job, April Oliver is working as an adjunct faculty member at a nearby university leading chemistry labs.
Thibault Savary/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

