Would the debt deal’s cuts draw blood?
We explore the economic ripple effects of the government spending pact. Plus, the FCC looks to regulate rates for intrastate prison calls.
The debt limit deal would reduce government spending by about $1.5 trillion
Reduced government spending can have an impact on the broader economy. But economists say the effects will likely be limited.
Wage increases haven't really boosted inflation, new Fed research says
Businesses have been finding ways to absorb wage increases without charging customers more.
At bitcoin's annual convention, few feel the chill of crypto winter
Attendance was down from last year at Bitcoin 2023 in Miami, but faith in the cryptocurrency held on strong.
A new law aims to make prison calls affordable. The FCC must decide what that means.
The agency has more authority to regulate the cost of those calls, which could mean significant savings for families of the incarcerated.
When a wedding, student loan payments and economic anxiety mean it's time for a second job
"I wanted to have something that I could easily add on to my current workload," says chemist April Oliver of Bozeman, Montana.
