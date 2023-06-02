Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Women’s labor force participation rate hits an all-time high
Jun 2, 2023

Women’s labor force participation rate hits an all-time high

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
The labor force participation rate for “prime working age” women peaked after a dramatic drop. Plus, will we ever say goodbye to debt ceiling drama?

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to ADP’s Nela Richardson and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about the May jobs report and whether this year’s debt ceiling crisis might repeat itself in the future.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Women's labor force participation rate reaches an all-time high

by Samantha Fields
Jun 2, 2023
Millions of women left the workforce early in the pandemic. The strong job market and flexible working conditions have brought many back.
When COVID hit, many women exited the workforce as the service sector collapsed and their children were schooled at home. Now, women's employment is bouncing back.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

The Class of 2023 plunges headfirst into the job market

by Livi Burdette
Jun 2, 2023
One new graduate is starting a career in broadcast journalism with realistic expectations.
Tyre White is moving back to his home state of Texas to pursue a career in broadcast journalism after completing his studies at the University of Arkansas.
Courtesy White
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Raising the Debt Ceiling

We have a debt ceiling deal. So what happens next?

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 2, 2023
Now, agencies and Congress need to figure out how to implement the thing.
Congress will soon have to turn broad spending limits into actual appropriations bills for the next fiscal year.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Apartment construction is booming, but it probably won't last

by Henry Epp
Jun 2, 2023
The Census reports that construction of multifamily homes, like apartment buildings, was up about 25% year-over-year.
The Census reports that construction of multifamily homes, like apartment buildings, was up about 25% year-over-year.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Thefts of catalytic converters keep surging. That's costing drivers and insurers.

by Megan Jamerson
Jun 2, 2023
As trace metals become more valuable, thefts keep climbing, causing headaches for drivers, mechanics and insurance companies.
A car mechanic installs a catalytic converter to control pollutants. Thefts mushroomed between 2018 and 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:08 PM PDT
27:34
7:16 AM PDT
8:59
1:42 PM PDT
1:50
2:57 AM PDT
11:54
Jun 1, 2023
15:47
Jun 1, 2023
28:34
May 30, 2023
19:06
The economics of homelessness
Finding Your Place
The economics of homelessness
We have a debt ceiling deal. So what happens next?
Raising the Debt Ceiling
We have a debt ceiling deal. So what happens next?
How an algorithm helps convert empty offices into housing
Marketplace Tech
How an algorithm helps convert empty offices into housing
Women's labor force participation rate reaches an all-time high
Women's labor force participation rate reaches an all-time high