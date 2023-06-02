Women’s labor force participation rate hits an all-time high
The labor force participation rate for “prime working age” women peaked after a dramatic drop. Plus, will we ever say goodbye to debt ceiling drama?
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to ADP’s Nela Richardson and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about the May jobs report and whether this year’s debt ceiling crisis might repeat itself in the future.
Women's labor force participation rate reaches an all-time high
Millions of women left the workforce early in the pandemic. The strong job market and flexible working conditions have brought many back.
The Class of 2023 plunges headfirst into the job market
One new graduate is starting a career in broadcast journalism with realistic expectations.
We have a debt ceiling deal. So what happens next?
Now, agencies and Congress need to figure out how to implement the thing.
Apartment construction is booming, but it probably won't last
The Census reports that construction of multifamily homes, like apartment buildings, was up about 25% year-over-year.
Thefts of catalytic converters keep surging. That's costing drivers and insurers.
As trace metals become more valuable, thefts keep climbing, causing headaches for drivers, mechanics and insurance companies.
