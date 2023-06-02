The Class of 2023 plunges headfirst into the job market

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

For many new college graduates, securing a full-time job before school gets out is a key goal. But today’s job market is a tricky one to be heading into for the first time. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes seem to be working to slow job growth, but the May jobs report showed an unexpectedly high 339,000 new positions added to the economy.

Despite this resilience, wages aren’t as robust as many hope or think. A new report shows that current college students overestimate their average starting salary by almost $30,000. But Tyre White, a recent graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, kept his expectations in check. He’ll be starting his career at a TV news station in his home state of Texas this summer.

“I never really expected such a high salary doing broadcast journalism, so I stayed realistic early on,” White said. “I’m just thankful to have my foot in the door right now.”

White’s journey into a journalism career is a little out of the ordinary. To hear the rest of his story, click the media player above.

