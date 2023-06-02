Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

My Economy

The Class of 2023 plunges headfirst into the job market

Livi Burdette Jun 2, 2023
Tyre White is moving back to his home state of Texas to pursue a career in broadcast journalism after completing his studies at the University of Arkansas. Courtesy White
The Class of 2023 plunges headfirst into the job market

Livi Burdette Jun 2, 2023
Tyre White is moving back to his home state of Texas to pursue a career in broadcast journalism after completing his studies at the University of Arkansas. Courtesy White
For many new college graduates, securing a full-time job before school gets out is a key goal. But today’s job market is a tricky one to be heading into for the first time. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes seem to be working to slow job growth, but the May jobs report showed an unexpectedly high 339,000 new positions added to the economy. 

Despite this resilience, wages aren’t as robust as many hope or think. A new report shows that current college students overestimate their average starting salary by almost $30,000. But Tyre White, a recent graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, kept his expectations in check. He’ll be starting his career at a TV news station in his home state of Texas this summer. 

“I never really expected such a high salary doing broadcast journalism, so I stayed realistic early on,” White said. “I’m just thankful to have my foot in the door right now.” 

White’s journey into a journalism career is a little out of the ordinary. To hear the rest of his story, click the media player above. 

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









