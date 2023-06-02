Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Job openings rose a lot…but so did unemployment
Jun 2, 2023

Job openings rose a lot…but so did unemployment

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Today's jobs report is in the books, and it showed something that economists didn't expect: a rise in unemployment combined with a huge boost in the number of jobs added. FHN Financial Chief Economist Christopher Low explains what the data could mean, including that the quality of job openings could be falling. Plus, what's inside the debt deal that passed the Senate last night? And finally, economist Monica de Bolle helps break down what's gone so wrong in Argentina's economy. 

Segments From this episode

The Low-down on today's confusing jobs report

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, talks about what to make of today’s seemingly-contradictory employment data.

How Argentina's economy crumbled

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Jarrett Dang
Jun 2, 2023
The nation’s economic crisis, marked by unhinged inflation, has been developing for at least a decade, says economist Monica de Bolle.
Argentina's inflation crisis has its roots in the country's history of economic mismanagement, economist Monica de Bolle says.
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

