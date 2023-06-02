Job openings rose a lot…but so did unemployment

Today's jobs report is in the books, and it showed something that economists didn't expect: a rise in unemployment combined with a huge boost in the number of jobs added. FHN Financial Chief Economist Christopher Low explains what the data could mean, including that the quality of job openings could be falling. Plus, what's inside the debt deal that passed the Senate last night? And finally, economist Monica de Bolle helps break down what's gone so wrong in Argentina's economy.